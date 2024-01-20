Police urge peace in the city amidst Ayodhya ceremony

Meeting in Jinsi of both communities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Police officials have appealed for peace and calm in the city ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya on Monday. With heightened security measures in place across the city, police have held meetings with peace committees from both communities to ensure a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere.

Deputy commissioner of police Navneet Kanwat, along with assistant commissioner Masud Khan, Sainath Thombre, and PI Rameshwar Ade, met with representatives from both communities on Friday and Saturday. The meetings focused on maintaining peace and order, particularly in the Jinsi area, which witnessed tensions in March 2023. The police have deployed strict security measures in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Recognizing the importance of community engagement, the police have also reached out to religious leaders from both communities. They have urged the leaders to keep in touch with the youth and encourage them to maintain peace and not disrupt the law and order in the city. Former corporator Ibrahim Patel, Haji Isak, Sharek Nakshabandi, Ajju Pahelwan, and others were present.