Policeman poisoned over family dispute

A policeman living in the Police locality in Cidco area was administered poison forcibly by his father-in-law and brother-in-law over a family dispute on Thursday morning. The victim is being treated at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Policeman Jalindar Ramesh Karad (N-10, Police Colony, Cidco) is posted in the juvenile home in the TV Centre area.

Karad informed the Cidco police that his father-in-law Satish Kolekar and his son Vinod Kolekar and two other unidentified persons forcibly administered poison to him. They later took his wife and daughter with them.

The police sent Karad to GMCH, where he is being treated. A case has been noted at GMCH police chowki.