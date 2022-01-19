Policeman’s wife ends life

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

Sangeeta Shewale (25, Police Quarters, Block-H, Wing-A) committed suicide by hanging herself at police quarters on the premises of the police commissionerate at 1 pm on Wednesday.

According to details, Sangeeta married to Anil Shewale six years ago. Anil is a constable at police commissionerate.

The couple had two sons. The first son is four-year-old while another is of 18 months. Earlier, his family used to live in Padegaon area. They got the residence at police quarter six months ago. Sangeeta ended life hanging herself with the help of a saree at 11 am today. The incident came to light when Anil knocked the door of the bedroom frequently, but, he did not any response from inside. He with the help of a neighbour broke the bedroom door and found his wife hanging.

She was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The cause of taking an extreme step by her could not be ascertained. A case of accidental death was registered with Begumpura Police Station. PSI Vinod Bhalerao is on the case. Sangeeta’s relatives claimed that they had frequent arguments for the past few days. The relatives demanded to lodge a complaint with the police against Anil.

Police convinced the relatives that the decision would be taken after post-mortem and last rites on the body.