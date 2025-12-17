Political advertisements still on unipoles even 48 hours after Code of Conduct

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force from 4 pm on Monday. While ward offices of the municipal corporation did not seize posters and banners of political parties on the first day, a drive was launched from 6 am on Tuesday. During the day, more than 1,200 posters and banners were seized and foundation stones of development works were covered. However, political advertisements displayed on unipoles installed on road dividers along major city roads were not removed. These advertisements continued to be visible till Wednesday evening. Notably, the leaders featured in these advertisements are aspirants for the municipal corporation elections.

Once the MCC comes into force, political parties are prohibited from displaying posters, banners and flags. Any such display requires prior permission from the MCC cell, and the expenditure is added to the candidate’s election expenses. The State Election Commission announced the municipal election schedule on Monday, with polling for 115 seats to be held on January 15. With the announcement, the MCC was enforced.

Despite this, violations of the MCC were observed at several locations in the city. Till Wednesday evening, political posters on unipoles were seen on stretches such as Jalna Road near Akashvani, Amkhas Road and Himayat Bagh Road. Officials stated that the removal of political advertisements on unipoles and hoardings falls under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation’s property department. The civic body began efforts to remove the advertisements from unipoles after 8 pm on Wednesday.