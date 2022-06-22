Political intervention in delimitation of wards/prabhags intolerable?

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 22:

The panel constituted by the state election commission (SEC) to conduct hearings on the complaints/objections and suggestions on its rough draft of delimitation of 126 wards (42prabhags) witnessed disappointment, anger and intolerance against the political interference in the draft document at the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Centre, during the whole day on Wednesday.

The panel which is headed by Inspector General of Revenue (IGR, Pune) Shravan Hardikar comprises SEC’s Amol Kanse, the AMC administrator A K Pandey, head of election branch (AMC) Santosh Tengale and representatives from the divisional commissionerate and the district collectorate.

The hearing started sharp at 10.30 am and till 6 pm, the panellist patiently lend their ears to 324 objections. To maintain discipline during the hearing the tokens were distributed and each was given chance to air their views as per the token number. A Big LED screen was also displayed for the complainants (for presentation). Of the 324 complaints, 286 were related to the demarcation of boundaries; five were related to the description of boundaries; 11 were on the delimitation of wards/prabhags and 22 were mixed complaints.

The panel was surprised when activists and aspirants narrated their woes. They demanded an in-depth inquiry into the irregularity as the AMC’s draft approved by the SEC has political interference. Some prabhags have been delimited as per the convenience of a few countable political leaders. Many slums in different newly formed prabhags have been divided without any logic. Many colonies are seen on the maps but lack proper existence. The task of delimitation has been performed by violating the parameters prescribed by the SEC.

Important Objections

1. It is unclear which notification has been followed by AMC to form prabhags. How could the rough draft of delimitation of wards/prabhags gets leaked on social media? The AMC has lodged a police complaint in this regard, but it is a breach of trust and a violation of the Supreme Court’s order. Moreover, why the AMC mention the date of publishing the rough draft in the public notice. Besides, the Kham and Sukhana Rivers have been attached with four prabhags and there is also a dispute about extended borders in 50 colonies, claimed Sameer Rajurkar.

2. Former corporator Bhagwan Ragade claimed that Brijwadi Ward has been attached to other prabhag. As of today, it is missing like a sandal from the sandalwood tree. There was a peel of laughter when he underlined nuisance due to two BJP persons.

3. One objection-taker claimed that there is an interference of the former mayor in preparing the rough draft of Prabhag Number 42 and made it as per his convenience. Hence he urged to constitute a committee to probe the matter. Those present in the house banged the table in second of this demand.

Report to SEC

“ The complaints and objections of the persons who could not attend physically for the hearing have been considered by us. We will submit the report to the SEC for further process. Meanwhile, I have instructed the AMC to conduct spot inspection at some places,” said Shravan Hardikar.