Political leaders hold rallies in City ahead of CSMC elections

On the backdrop of the upcoming Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation elections, party leaders and top political personalities are visiting the city to hold rallies and roadshows, boosting support for their candidates on 10th and 11th January.

Ajit Pawar’s two rallies and a roadshow Tomorrow

Nationalist Congress Party president and state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will visit the city on 11th January. A roadshow from Azad Chowk to Champa Chowk will start at 11:30 am for the NCP Ajit Pawar group candidates. At 12:30 pm, a campaign rally will be held near Sangramnagar Renukamata Temple in the Satara area, followed by another rally at Jaybhavaninagar Chowk at 1 pm.

Uddhav Thackeray’s rally Today

To campaign for Shiv Sena candidates in the municipal elections, party chief Uddhav Thackeray will hold a public rally on 10th January at 6 pm at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal Ground. Shiv Sena has fielded 99 candidates in the municipal polls, and Uddhav Thackeray is visiting the city to campaign for them.

Adv. Prakash Ambedkar’s rally Today

To campaign for the candidates of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, the party chief Adv. Prakash Ambedkar will hold a public rally on Saturday, 10th January at 5 pm at Amkhas Ground. District in-charge Arundhati Shirsat, West Division inspector Yogesh Ban, and all Vanchit candidates will be present. Citizens of the city have been urged to attend in large numbers by West Division district president Rupchand Gadekar, East Division district president Rameshwar Tayde, and City president Mateen Patel.