Political rivalry, effects of mobile, pollution seen youth festival

A team from a local college depicted the political rivalry between Shiv Sena and BJP, MLA's rebellion, and fight for party symbol in the mime competition while another college team from Beed presented how the atomic bomb is dangerous for society.

The third team showed excessive usage of mobile for online study and its bad effects on students' life while the fourth team gave a message of sav girls. The fifth team highlighted the ill effects of noise pollution on health through mime.

Various folksongs presented

Different teams presented folksongs like ‘Yelkot Yelkot Jai Malhar, Daar Ughad, Daar Ughad at Natrang stage. The participants who were wearing colourful costumes while presenting the art enthralled the audience.

Classical instruments mesmerise audience

The participants’ performances with classical instruments at Naadrang stage mesmerised the audience on the first day of the festival. The teams used classical instruments like flute, harmonium and veena. A total of 36 teams participated in it.