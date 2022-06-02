Polytechnic admissions to begin soon; Facilitation Centres list released

Aurangabad, June 2:

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) which will start post-SSC polytechnic admissions for the academic year 2022-23 soon, has issued a list of Facilitation Centres (FCs) to help aspirants.

The DTE will soon release the schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admissions to post-SSC first and direct the second year in Engineering and Technology diploma courses in Government, private aided and unaided.

The DTE was appointed as a competent authority to carry out the CAP activities for diploma admissions. Principals and directors of FCs will have to make available the required manpower and basic facilities for the admission process. Each FC will have a coordinator and supporting staff of computer knowledge.

The role of FCs is as follows;

--Submission of online application form

--Verification of documents, confirmation of application form for both physical and e-verification).

--Submission of online option form for CAP Round-I, II and III

District has 10 FCs

The names of the FCs of the district are as follows;

--Government Polytechnic- Aurangabad

--Shree Yash Pratishthan’s Shree Yash Polytechnic- Satara Tanda

--Shree Sai Samajik Vikas Sanstha, Nath Polytechnic-Paithan

--Gramodyogik Shikshan Mandal's Marathwada Institute Of Technology, Rotegaon- Vaijapur

-- Shree Bhairavnath Nisarga Mandal’s, Diploma in Engineering and Technology, Gevrai Tanda

--Shiva Trust's Sharadchanraji Pawar Polytechnic College- Beed Bypass

--Chatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha’s, CSMS College of Polytechnic-Kanchanwadi

-- Vinayakrao Patil Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, Institute of Engineering and Technology- Kannad

--Gramodyogik Shikshan Mandal's Marathwada Institute of Technology-Beed Bypass

--Shri Sai Institute of Technology (Polytechnic)- MIDC-Chikalthana

50 FCs in A’bad division

There are 338 FCs in the six divisions of the State including 50 centres Aurangabad division. Some of the top FCs from Marathwada are; Government Polytechnics from Beed, Hingoli, Ambad, Jalna, Nanded, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic-Latur and Government Residential Women's Polytechnic-Latur