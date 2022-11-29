Poonam, Duttatray, Magre, Khairnar & Raut elected on Senate

Aurangabad: The results of reserved category candidates in the Senate-Graduate elections of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University were declared on Tuesday.

It may be noted that the first phase of the election of the Senate was held on November 26. There are 36,245 registered Graduate voters for the election while 50.75 (18,480) voters turned up to exercise their franchise in the four districts of the university’s jurisdiction.

The counting of votes began at Badminton Hall on the university campus, at 10 am on Monday in three shifts. There were 40 officers and employees team for each shift.

There was a tight police bandobast. Police inspector of Begumpura Police Station Prashant Potdar and PI of City Chowk Police Ashok Bhandare along with other personnel were maintaining tight police bandobast.

The are 10 seats for the Senate-Graduate collegium including five from the reserved category.

The teachers, officers and employees on election duty did sorting of all ballot papers on Monday. The result for the five seats of the reserved category were announced this afternoon.

The first round of counting for five seats of the general category began at 4 pm today. The winning quota for each open-category candidate was 2,746 votes.

Poonam, Duttatray 1st time winners

Poonam Patil and Duttatray Bhange were elected first time in the Senate within the jurisdiction of the university.

Sunil Magre and Bharat Khairnar got elected for the second time while Subhash Raut made a hat-trick of victory.

Subhash Raut won the election by getting the highest number of votes among reserved category candidates.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole gave away the certificate to the winners.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar and election returning officer Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, president of Election Committee Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad were present.

The category-wise name of winners and the votes they received are as follows;

--Sunil Magre-Scheduled Caste (received 8,936 votes----margin of votes 6,871)

--Sunil Nikam -Scheduled Tribe (8,051 votes-----lead 4,721 votes)

--Subhash Raut-OBC (9,433 votes----margin 7,497 votes)

--Poonam Patil-Women Category (8,002---margin 5,094)

--Duttatray Bhange-VJNT (7,226---margin 4,733).

Number of votes received by candidates in reserved categories wise are as follows:

Category – Scheduled Caste (SC)–(Valid votes 14 328)

1. Sunil Magre - 8,936 votes (winner)

2. Nivutti Bansode -1,201

3. Jagan Durge --- 387

4. Rohit Jogdand--712

5. Shirish Kamble - 536

6. Chhaya Khajekar - 2,065

7. Rahul Tayde - 491

Category – Scheduled Caste (ST) – (Valid votes 14 228)

1. Sunil Nikam - 8,051 (winner)

2. Bhagwat Barde - 1,630

3. Shahaji Mali - 1,217

4. Mohd Azharuddin Salim-3,330

Category – VJ NT – (Valid Votes – 13,451)

1. Dattatraya Bhange - 7,226 (winner)

2. Vinod Aghav -- 1,390

3. Rakhmaji Kamble - 1,329

4. Chandrakant Phad - 2,489

5. Poonam Salampure - 1,017

Category – Other Backward Class (OBC) – (Valid Votes – 13,842)

1. Subhash Raut - 9,433 - (winner)

2. Sandeep Jadhav - 1,954

3. Santosh Thorat - 1,537

4. Ganesh Wagh - 918

Category - Women Candidates - (Valid Votes - 13,885)

1. Poonam Patil - 8,002 - (winner)

2. Nanda Gaikwad - 1,695

3. Harshmala Kale - 1,280

4. Jyoti Tupe - 2,908