Poor quality of smart roads annoys civic chief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has expressed his disappointment over the poor quality of roads being constructed under the Smart City Mission. He ordered the contractor not to construct the roads without the permission of the civic administration. It may be noted that 111 roads had been proposed for construction under Smart City Mission.

In a first of its kind, the civic chief held a joint meeting of CSMC and Smart City officials along with the contractor. While reviewing the progress of roads constructed under the Smart City Mission, the civic chief expressed that the quality of roads is not of the required standards. He inquired whether the contractor has obtained permission from the municipal corporation. The smart city officials instead of answering him put their heads down. When the same question was asked to the civic officials, they claimed that the permission has not been obtained. However, few officers told that the construction of roads is poor. The tail-end portion gets damaged and the design is also not suitable.

Design good, work not satisfactory

The smart city officials underlined that the design of the roads was made by the IIT-Powai team of experts. Hence there is no issue with the designs, but the work done is unsatisfactory.

The civic officers then brought to the notice of the civic chief that the drainage chambers and water valves have been pressed under the smart roads. In response to it, the civic chief ordered the contractor to seek the opinion of the CSMC’s water supply and sewage sections while constructing the roads.

He also told the officers not to give such a huge contract to one contractor in future, hereafter.