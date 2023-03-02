Positive response for sale of industrial and residential plots

-Auric: Industrial plots at Rs 3,200 per square meter, while residential plots were available at Rs 9,500 sq mtr

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric) has received a positive response to its recent advertisements for the sale of industrial and residential plots.

The city has made available about 10,000 acres of land with international standard industrial infrastructure in the Shendra and Bidkin industrial belt of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

In January, Auric administration published an advertisement for the sale of two industrial plots, one measuring 1.01 lakh square meters and the other 40,777 sq mtr, both located in Sector 13. The deadline for applications for these plots was January 13.

Another advertisement was published on February 14, offering five industrial plots and ten residential plots for sale. The industrial plots were located in Sector 1 and Sector 4, while the residential plots were in Sector 8 and Sector 10. The rates for industrial plots were set at Rs 3,200 per square meter, while residential plots were available at Rs 9,500 per square meter.

According to Auric officials, the rates of plots can be increased or decreased based on the investment made by entrepreneurs, their production capacity, and the number of direct and indirect employment opportunities created. The sale of plots in Auric has attracted numerous online applications from both entrepreneurs and citizens, indicating a strong interest in the city's industrial and residential offerings.