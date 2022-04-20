Possibility of conducting 11th admissions process online

Recommendation of the department of education: Admission will be as per the waiting list

Aurangabad, April 20:

Aurangabad was excluded from the 11th Central admission process last year. However, for the academic year 2022-23, the directorate of education will propose to implement an online admission process in urban and rural areas. Efforts are also underway in the remaining five districts of Aurangabad division to implement an online admission process at district level.

The central admission process had left several vacant seats for colleges in urban areas and overcrowding in rural areas. Hence MLCs Satish Chavan and Vikram Kale had demanded that colleges in the city be excluded from the online admission process. Last year, the 11th admission process was done offline. However, students preferred colleges in rural areas, leaving several vacancies in various colleges in the city. But the total number of admissions was not known even after the year was over. Hence it was decided in a meeting to conduct the admission process in online mode in urban and rural areas this year, said deputy director of education Anil Sable.

Decision in a meeting in Pune

A recommendation of completing the admissions through an online process was made in a recent meeting in Pune. Accordingly, it has been decided to send a proposal to the State government, which will receive instructions from the government by the end of April, said Siddheshwar Kaluse, assistant deputy director of education, Aurangabad.

Institutions with class 11 in the district:

Students who have appeared for the matriculation examination - 64,622

Total Higher Secondary Schools, Junior Colleges-426

Junior colleges in the city-116

Government-aided colleges-92

Military Aided School-2

Unaided schools, colleges - 189

Self-financed schools, colleges-113

Schools, Colleges of Social Welfare Department - 5

MCVC Colleges-12

Others -10