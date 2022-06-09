Post-SSC polytechnic admission process begins

Aurangabad, June 9:

The online registration for the post-SSC diploma course admissions for the academic year 2022-23 has begun.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) which is the competent authority for the implementation of all the activities related to admission of diploma courses has issued a notification for this purpose.

After the registration, the candidates can get the documents verified and confirmed up to June 30. They can go for the offline or online mode of application form scrutiny. The registration for general group candidates is Rs 400 (Rs 300 for reserved category students). The provisional merit list will be displayed on July 3. The candidates will be able to submit a grievance about the list between July 4 and 6. The final merit list will be released on July 7.

Considering the COVID situation, aspirants will have to maintain the social distancing and avoid the crowding of parents and students at the designated Facilitation Centers (FCs).

Box

E-Scrutiny mode for verification

The candidate can fill the online application form and upload the required documents from any computer, smartphone from anywhere. However, they can verify their documents offline or online mode. If the online mode is selected, then they need not visit FCs for verification and confirmation of the application form. Their application and documents will be verified through e-Scrutiny mode only. The students who select offline mode will have to visit the FCs along with the documents for the verification.

Box

Min 35 pc marks eligibility for admission

The candidates who have passed the SSC examination or its equivalent, with at least 35 per cent marks are eligible for admission.

Box

54 polytechnics in M’wada

There are 54 polytechnics in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded and Hingoli districts with more than 14.000 seats. Out of the total, there are 10 Government-run polytechnics while the remaining are private institutes. Around 90 per cent of seats were filled in Government polytechnics last year while admissions were confirmed on 60-70 per cent of seats in private polytechnics.