PPT competition held in MP Law college

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: M P Law College organised a national level Power Point Presentation (PPT) competition recently. A total of 20 teams from various parts of the country participated in it.

Rupsi Das (Associate Professor, Sir Sayyed College) and Sivakumar Komaragiri, (faculty member, MP Law College) were the judges for the preliminary round. was judged by. The top 15 teams were selected for the final round.

The PPTs touched on various socio-legal issues in the country like, Legal Protections as Traditional Knowledge and Biodiversity, Does India Need Gender Neutral Laws? Gender Inequality, War Crimes and Cyber Crime and Law. The winners were presented with prizes by the dignitaries.

All the Members of the ML and GE Society, Principal Dr C M Rao, Vice Principal Shrikishan Morey, Dr Aparna Kottapalle, Dr S S Barhate and others took efforts for the competition.