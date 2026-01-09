Prabhag 07 civic woes grow

Raj Patil

Prabhag 07, the city’s second most crowded area after Gulmandi, is calling for immediate action from the upcoming corporators as basic civic issues remain unresolved. Residents cite poor roads, irregular water supply, the neglected Salim Ali Lake in Rashidpura, and rampant littering as pressing concerns that need urgent attention.

At the same time, the area has seen significant commercial growth. Residents of Cidco-Hudco-settled neighborhoods now rely on TV Center Chowk, which has expanded in all directions east, west, south, and north. The marketplace offers everything from groceries, clothes, and stationery to educational materials, cosmetics, footwear, construction and plumbing supplies, computers, medicines, vegetables, fruits, and meat. From morning milk to evening lamps, all essential goods are available locally, reducing the need to travel to Gulmandi. While commerce flourishes, residents insist that the incoming corporators must balance market development with urgent civic improvements.

-----------------------

Each voices will heard

TV centre traffic woes

Traffic congestion is a major and persistent issue in our area. Every day, residents face long delays, blocked roads, and difficulty commuting. Despite raising the issue with authorities, little has been done to improve the situation. Urgent action is needed to ease traffic and ensure smoother movement for everyone.

- Rahul Salve, resident of the TV centre area

-----------------------

N-12 residents struggle

Water problems are persistent in the area around the N 12, and the roads in the inner lanes continue to be a major issue. Residents like us face daily hardships because of these problems. Despite repeated requests to the local authorities, water supply remains irregular, and the roads are in poor condition,

- Arjun Gaikwad, resident of the N-12

-----------------------

Ward faces daily struggles

In our ward, water comes only once every 8 days, causing me great hardship. Drainage lines are blocked, and drunkards make it unsafe to go out alone. There is no municipal school for childrens, and no garden where I can take my child to play or spend time outdoors.

- Sangita Solunke, resident of the N-9, Shivaji nagar

-----------------------

Water shortage and poor roads

“The biggest problem in our ward is the irregular water supply. The roads in our lanes have not been repaired for a long time, causing us daily problems. I hope the candidate we elect will take immediate action to fix the roads, ensure water supply, and improve our ward’s facilities.”

- Vaishali Kathar, resident Swami vivekanand nagar

------------------------

Issues in your area

TV Centre area: Traffic congestion

N-11, N-12: Poor roads and water shortages

N-9: Blocked drainage

Rashidpura: Water supply comes only once every 10 days

------------------------

Know all about your area

• Number of Candidates: 33

• Number of Voters: 36,282 (increase of 3,914)

• Types of Voters: 18,355 (Male), 17,927 (Female)

• Prominent Areas: N-12, N-11, Siddharthnagar, Rashidpura, Pawannagar, Shatabdinagar, Rural Police Quarters

------------------------

Your leaders

Ward/Reservation/BJP/ShindeSena/UBT Sena/NCP AP/NCP SP

A/SC/Jivkpal Hivrale/Raju Ahire/Sandip Jadhav/Anand Kharat/ --/

B/OBC Women/Ratnaprabha Chitte/Sangita Borse/Sunita Sonavane/ ---/---/

C/General Women/Jyoti Gangwal/Ashwini Shinde/Geetanjali Sonavane/Priyanka Fajare/---/

D/General/Mahesh Malwatkar/Mohan Meghwal/Gaurav Purandare/Tushar Surase/ Ganesh Solunke