Prabhag 27 seeks action over stray dogs, water woes and traffic congestion

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation elections approach after nearly five years of administrative rule, residents of Prabhag no. 27 hope their long-standing civic issues will finally be addressed. Areas such as Nath Prangan, Emerald City, Swapnanagari, Garkheda, Shivajinagar, and Nehru College face uncertain water supply, frequent unannounced changes in timings, and sudden power cuts. The growing menace of stray dogs has created fear among children and the elderly. Traffic congestion and open drainage problems further add to residents’ difficulties, prompting demands for a corporator who will make these concerns a priority.

All about the Prabhag

1.Prabhag Number - 27

2.Name of Prominent Areas - Nath Prangan, Emerald City, Garkheda, Shivajinagar and Nehru College

3. Number of voters – (Males) - 19785 (Females) – 17951

4. Number of candidates in fray - 33

5. Core issues – Stray dogs fear, water logging, traffic congestion, water supply irregularity, gas pipeline issue.

(Table)

Ward reservation / BJP/ShindeSena/ UBT/NCP(AP)/AIMIM

SC Woman/ Daya Gaikwad/Sheetal Shinde/ Pradnya Mhaske/Jayashree Matre /NA

OBC/ Govind Kendre/ Akash Chavan/Vinod Sonawane/Feroz Shaikh/NA

General Woman/Sunita Solanke/Dayama Bharati/Saraswati Avate/NA/NA

General/ Renukadas Vaidya/Amol Pathe/Santoshkumar Patil/Shankar Adsul/NA

Voices of the residents

1.

“The constant fear of stray dogs is a major concern. There is also a strong need for overall beautification. Developing facilities such as a library, open gyms, and transforming the neglected open ground with walking tracks and play areas for children will improve safety, fitness, and quality of life. The new corporator should take note of these issues.”

— Chitra Joshi , resident of Nath Prangan

2.

“The drain line from another colony overflows even during light rainfall, letting dirty water into our buildings and on the roads. Water scarcity, especially in summer, forces residents to depend on tankers that may be unsafe. We need clean surroundings, regular water supply, and a permanent solution to waterlogging.”

— Yogesh Parvekar, resident of Swapnanagri

3.

“My colony has only one entrance and exit, forcing residents to take a long route and causing traffic jams. Narrow roads, broken drainage pipelines, and waterlogging increase the risk of accidents. The coming corporator should find an alternative access road and address these issues urgently.”

– Krushna Devkate, resident near Pandit Nehru College

4.

In Shivajinagar, commuting to Deolai chowk is a daily struggle due to severe congestion in the underpass. The road is slippery and gets dark after 6:30 pm, while continuous water flow adds risk. Whoever is elected should prioritise this problem immediately.”

– Rushikesh Shelke, resident of Shivajinagar

