Prakash Ingle gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Prakash Dadarao Ingle in Political Science. He submitted his thesis titled ‘Bhartatil Arakshanache Rajkaran’ under the guidance of Dr S K Shakir, research guide and head of the Political Science Department, Bamu.