Pran Pratishtha of Hanuman idol in Narayanpur

Initiative of Muslim community members for renovation of Hanuman Temple

Aurangabad, June 1:

A Hanuman temple in Muslim majority Narayanpur (Waluj) was renovated by the Muslim community members. A pran pratishtha of the idol was held on Wednesday in the presence of devotees from all communities.

The ancient Hanuman temple at Narayanpur had become dilapidated in the course of time. Especially there is no Hindu family in this Muslim-majority village. Hence Sarpanch Nasser Patel had decided to renovate this Hanuman temple. Patel, in consultation with the Muslim, Dalit, Gosavi and Sikh communities in the village, undertook the renovation work of the Hanuman Temple with the help of Kakasaheb Fandade of Kesapuri. In order to maintain an atmosphere of social harmony and harmony in the village, the villagers came forward for the renovation of the temple. In just three months, Hanuman temple was renovated in the village. Hundreds of devotees from Waluj area visited Narayanpur and inspected the Hanuman temple and appreciated the Muslim brothers. Janardhan Mete Maharaj, Deputy sarpanch Majid Patel, Deepak Kharat, Sabjar Patel, Amjad Pathan, Darshan Singh Sandhu, Hasham Patel and other devotees were present.