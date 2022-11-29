Pre-matric minority scholarship for primary students stopped

By Mehboob Inamdar

Aurangabad: Nearly 3.50 lakh students from the primary schools of the State will deprive of a pre-matric scholarship permanently from henceforth.

It may be noted that the Central Government pays Rs 1000 yearly through the State Government to each selected minority communities (Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jain and Parsi) students from first to eighth standards. The minimum eligibility criteria were obtaining 50 per cent marks. The scheme was announced in June 2006. The financial provision is made for 30 lakh students of the country including 3.50 lakh from Maharashtra every. A total of 30 per cent scholarship were earmarked for girl students.

Significantly, lakh of students from across the country have already registered by November 15.

The objective of scholarship at the pre-matric level is to encourage parents from minority communities to send their children to school, lighten their financial burden on school education and sustain their efforts to support their children to complete their education.

Mohsin Ahmed, a social activist said that the Central Government should revoke the decision which is one-sided. “In one of the judgements, the Bombay High Court has mentioned providing reservations to Muslim minority along with a scholarship. We may move to the court for seeking justice for the minority students,” he added. Sajid Nisar Ahmed, an Urdu School State level Teachers union secretary said that the decision to the closure of scholarship minority primary school students is justice.

“Each student spends Rs 400 to Rs 500 for the registration. Thousands of students from across the State have already registered for the scholarship this year. This will increase in drop-out ratio of minority students in the State and the country. Our union is taking up the issue with the Minority Development Minister,” he added.

Box

Only 9th &10th minority students to get scholarship

A notice was issued on the national scholarship portal stating that only students of 9th and 10th standards would get a pre-matric scholarship henceforth.

“As per provisions in the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, it is obligatory for the Government to provide free and compulsory elementary education (classes I to VIII) to each child. So, students studying in IX and X standards are covered under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Likewise from 2022-23, the coverage under the Pre Matric Scholarship Scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs will also be for classes IX and X only,” it was mentioned in the notice. The institute nodal officer, district nodal officer, and State nodal officer were asked to verify applications only for classes IX and X under the Pre Matric Scholarship Scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.