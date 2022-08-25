Pre-Ph D course inaugurated in Bamu

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

“Research is a systematic process of finding answers to questions. Every aspect of the research has importance as the researcher reflects it in his thesis,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Pre-Ph D coursework being held at the Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) of Bamu on Wednesday.

Deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Prashant Amritkar and Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Bharti Gavli, HRDC director Dr Mustajeeb Khan were seated on the dais.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that those researchers who are participating in the coursework should study the concept and design of the research. “One should conduct a study in depth as the research is based on skills,” he said. The coursework will continue up to October 6. Dr Mustajeeb Khan said that a total of 1055 candidates are participating in the coursework. Dr Abdul Raffey proposed a vote of thanks.