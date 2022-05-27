Pre-preparatory exam on May 29

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 27, 2022 07:20 PM 2022-05-27T19:20:02+5:30 2022-05-27T19:20:02+5:30

Pre-preparatory exam on May 29

Aurangabad, May 27:

Srinath Military Pre-Service Training Institute, Aurangabad on behalf of Lok Vikas Educational and Charitable Trust, has organised a pre-preparatory exam for National Defence Academy (NDA) on May 29 from 10 am to 11 am at Srinath Military Service Pre-Training Institute, Sharnapur.

All interested students should participate as much as possible for the relevant examination. Scholarships will be given by the institute to the meritorious students after passing the examination, informed institution chairman Eknath Jadhav and assistant secretary Aman Jadhav.

