Pre Primary section inaugurated at Nath Valley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pre Primary Section was inaugurated at the Nath Valley School, recently. Chairman Rajendra Darda cut the ribbon in the presence of trustees Satish Kagliwal, Narendra Gupta, Ashoo Darda, director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Swarup Dutta, vice-principal Aparna Mathur, headmistress Sarabjit Dasgupta and supervisor Dawn Soans. The director highlighted the school’s vision. The newly-restyled Pre Primary wing, equipped with spacious, child-friendly classrooms, interactive learning corners, and a colorful play area, was opened for a guided tour. Parents and guests appreciated the child-centric infrastructure, thematic décor, and engaging activities planned for the little ones. The inauguration concluded with interactive storytelling and art activities.