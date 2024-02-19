Preparations completed for HSC exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has completed preparations for the HSC examinations beginning in the five districts on February 21.

The State Board will conduct the HSC examinations between February 19 and March 19 across the state. More than 1.79 lakh students from 1,408 higher secondary schools and junior colleges registered in the five districts.

There is a slight rise in the number of candidates for HSC examinations compared to the last year. In 2023, the number of aspirants for HSC was 1.66 lakh while this year, it is 1.79 lakh. The divisional board has completed the preparations at 449 centres for the examinations.

Box

Examinees to get 10 minutes extra

The MSBSHSE has revised the examination timing of the theory examination. The students will get an extra 10 minutes at the end of the exam to complete the question paper. The morning shift will commence at 11 am and will conclude at 2.10 pm while the evening shift will be conducted between 3 and 5.10 pm.

Box

The district-wise number of HSC candidates, centres and custodians in the division is as follows:

District-----------------HSC aspirants---centres-------custodians

Chh Sambhajinagar---63,217-------------164----------21

Beed--------------------41,052----------102-----------15

Parbhani---------------26,695-----------067-----------08

Jalna-------------------33,646----------079-----------09

Hingoli----------------14,404------------37------------05

Total-----------------1,79,014------------449-----------58