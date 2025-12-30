Preparations for 2 -day Tablighi Ijtima at Kamalapur in final stages

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Extensive preparations are underway for the two-day Tablighi Ijtima to be held at Kamalapur, located near the Waluj industrial area.

Approximately 200 volunteers have been working tirelessly since December 20 for this Ijtima. The work of setting up the arrangements throughout the area has reached its final stage. This Ijtima is being organised on an area of about ten acres and will be held on January 3 and 4.

A large number of devotees from 84 mosques in the Waluj area and about twenty surrounding villages will be attending this Ijtima. Considering the potential crowd of followers, the event is being organised in a disciplined and planned manner. A grand marquee is being erected at the Ijtima site, and a separate and spacious parking area has been arranged for vehicles.

Separate areas have been designated at two different locations for the followers’ meals. All necessary facilities such as drinking water, ablution areas, toilets, and shops are being provided. Special precautions are also being taken regarding cleanliness and security.

The Ijtima will formally begin on January 3 after the Asr prayer. It will conclude on the evening of January 4 after the Isha prayer with a supplication (dua). A large number of volunteers have been appointed for this two-day event.