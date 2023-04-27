Preparations start for Bhagwan Narasimha Jayanti

City has two Narasimha temples, one is 150 years old

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Narasimha Jayanti Navratri festival has started in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where devotees fast for nine days in honour of Lord Narasimha. This year, the festival will culminate on May 4 with the celebration of Narasimha Jayanti.

The city has two temples dedicated to Lord Narasimha, the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, which means devotees no longer need to travel to other cities to take darshan of the deity.

The first temple is a 150-year-old Lakshmi-Narasimha Temple located in Keli Bazaar in the old city. Though the temple was originally built of mud and lime, it was later demolished and rebuilt. However, the 150-year-old black stone idol remains intact and is decorated with silver.

The second temple is located on Paithan road and is 5-7 years old. The temple is surrounded by various types of trees and shrubs and has a beautiful and magnificent central idol of Lakshmi-Narasimha on a high seat. The idol portrays the ruddy form of Lord Narasimha in black stone with Lakshmi sitting on the side. There is also a beautiful idol of Bhakta Prahlad where devotees offer prayers.