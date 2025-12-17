Preparations underway for Bamu's 66th Convocation Ceremony

25 committees formed Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Grand preparations are underway for the 66th convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, with the formation of 25 committees for the success of the ceremony.

The 66th convocation ceremony of the university will be held at the main auditorium, 11 am, on January 5 under the chairmanship of the Chancellor and Governor, Acharya Devvrat while Dr Sunil Bhagwat, Director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER, Pune) will be the chief guest for the event.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar, Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr B N Dole, four faculties and all members of the Management Council will also grace the event.

Governor Acharya Devvrat will be visiting the university for the first time. Dr Sunil Bhagwat will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest.

Degrees will be awarded to graduates, postgraduates and diplomas who passed the examinations held in October-November 2024 and March-April 2025, in this convocation ceremony. Also, the degrees will be awarded to researchers who obtained M.Phil and PhD from February 23, 2025, to date.

The last date of submission of degree application forms with necessary documents to the university's examination department is December 21.

Even though December 21st is a Sunday holiday, the relevant department in the examination building will remain open. More information is available on the university's website.

Meeting of committee chairmen held

A meeting of the chairpersons of the 25 committees formed for the convocation ceremony was held on Wednesday at the examination building. Dr Prashant Amritkar and Dr B N Dole were present at the meeting. All committees and their members are diligently working towards the success of the ceremony.