Preparations underway to install C-Doppler in Marathwada

Central team to arrive to inspect other places in the district including Mhaismal

Aurangabad, April 20:

The Central government has started preparations to install C-band Doppler radar for accurate weather forecasting in Marathwada. A team from the central meteorological department will arrive in Aurangabad on May 21. The team will inspect some places in the district including Mhaismal.

Radar will be important to ensure that information about heavy rains, cloudbursts and droughts reaches the farmers of Marathwada accurately. On November 23, 2021, the union ministry of finance and ministry of earth science gave permission to install radar for Marathwada. In view of the development of agriculture, tourism, industry and transport of the department, it will be possible to use radar to get the accurate weather information in the district.

The union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad took a review from the meteorological department and followed up with the ministry clearing the way to install the radar. At least 300 to 400 km distance will be under the scanner of this radar. It will cost around Rs 30-40 crore. Aurangabad district is at the heart of the State and from here it will be possible to cover the entire distance till Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Nashik and Nandurbar.

Radar will be installed in three to four months

Dr Karad said a Central team would arrive on May 21 to inspect the site to determine where the radar would be installed. It is expected that the radar will be installed in three to four months after the team determines the location.