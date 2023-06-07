Present political trend in India is against BJP: Sharad Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

NCP chief Sharad Pawar today underlined that a feeling has developed amongst different parties to join hands and form a strong opposition so as to give tough to the present ruling party in the union Government in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

“We all wanted to work seriously. I fully trust Bihar's chief minister and his initiative to take on the BJP in the 2024 LS polls. We will be meeting in June to decide action plan and provide an option to the people. In the present political scenario, things are not in favour of the BJP. Just scroll your eyes by placing India's map in front of you and see BJP is nowhere in Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Goa etc states, except in Gujarat, UP and Assam states. Apart from Maharashtra, they won through horse trading in Madhya Pradesh. In these states, the people voted for a change in the elections. Karnataka is the latest example. Hence if the same trend continues then there will be a different scenario and to say this there is no need for an astrologer to predict their future,” stressed the NCP's veteran leader.

Unclear policies

The policies of the state government are unclear in terms of farmers. The plight of the onion, cotton and soybean cultivators for fair prices for their farm produce is going unheard. The union and the State governments should take cognizance of it. There is excess production of onions. More than 50 per cent of cotton is stored in the houses of farmers. The export of onion is banned and restrictions are there on exporting sugar, however, on the other hand, the same commodities are being imported. The governments are not positive about farming and the farmers. If the farmers come on the road for justice, we will support them,” stressed Pawar adding that on any platform NCP is not with BJP, but stands against it in Maharashtra.

Demographic conditions are heterogeneous

When asked that NCP’s Bhagirath Bhalke and many other party leaders and activists are joining Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in Maharashtra, Pawar commented that he is least bothered by the ones who are rebelling against the party. KCR is free to move anywhere in the country.

In reply to a question on payment of cash compensation against crop damage to farmers in Telangana, Pawar said, “The situations and priorities of both the states are different. It is a small state. We will have to go through the economics behind it. We have other responsibilities as well to fulfil like providing basic amenities including infrastructure, roads, electricity and water."

Seating sharing on strength

The leaders of three parties in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will meet and discuss seat sharing for Lok Sabha and other polls on the basis of the party’s strength in the constituencies it is demanding for. Asking to spare seats for the namesake will not be entertained. The party should be able to get elected its candidate from there, clarified Pawar in the backdrop of recently heard rumour spread relating to seat sharing of Jalna and Hingoli constituencies for 2024 LS polls. Pawar advocated conducting the LS and Vidhan Sabha (VS) polls separately not simultaneously.

The NCP's MLA (Jalna) Rajesh Tope, MLA (Beed) Jaisingrao Gaikwad, MLC Satish Chavan, district president Kishore Patil and city president Khwaja Sharfuddin and MGM’s Ankushrao Kadam were present at the press conference.