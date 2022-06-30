Primary Annual Prize day at Stepping Stones

Aurangabad, June 29:

Stepping Stones High School conducted a two-day prize distribution ceremony, recently. Founder of Toddlers Nursery Insiyah Hussain Rahim was the chief guest for the CAIE and CBSE Grades 1 and 2. As many as 150 students were awarded for sports, honesty and truthfulness.

The performances by the 100-member choir and the dance by Steppers provided glamour to the event.

The second leg of the two-day affair saw the principal of Christ Church School, Mumbai Ferdinand Bunyan preside as the chief guest. He upheld the significance of participation of parents in a child's learning and growth partnering with teachers in tandem.

SSHS principal Dr Angelo Michael D'Cruize spoke about how it all began with only close to a 100 learners to adding a 1000 more. A detailed report of the school which included many highs reached in the last year was presented.

Alongside 240 students receiving their prizes, as many as 33 teachers received their Post Graduate Diploma in Global Education from the Programme Director of Aditya Birla Academy Pradipto Hore.

The closing stages of the event marked a beginning to new leadership with the Prefect Investiture ceremony for the CAIE and CBSE departments.