Prime suspect of young girl’s murder commits suicide

Aurangabad, May 20:

The prime suspect of a young girl at Rajendranagar in Naregaon area on May 18, committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree in Mandki Shivar. The incident came to light on Friday morning. A case of accidental death has been registered with Chikalthana police station.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Vishnu Hagwane (24, native of Yeota Bandi, Karanja Lad, Washim).

Shankar and the murder victim Renuka Devidas Dhepe (19, Brijwadi) were friends. She had gone to meet Shankar in his rented house at Rajendranagar, Naregaon on May 18 afternoon. She was found murdered by strangulating with a rope and hitting on head with a heavy object. A case was registered with Cidco MIDC police station. Shankar was missing since the incident and hence he was the prime suspect. The police were searching for him since then but could not find him. They even visited his native place.

Shankar was a vegetable vendor and one of his cousin lived in Naregaon area. The police interrogated him but even he did not know Shankar’s whereabout.

Meanwhile, a young man committed suicide in a farm of Bansilal Zinzurde in Mandki Shivar by hanging himself to a Neem tree. The incident came to like on Friday at 6 am. The Chikalthana police rushed to the spot and also informed the Cidco MIDC police. The cousin of the suspect Shankar identified him. The body was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem. A case of accidental death has been registered with Chikalthana police station while constable Ravindra Salve is further investigating the case.

The police said that the prime suspect has been found dead but the investigation of the murder case will be continued. The police have not yet found his mobile phone.