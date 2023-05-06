Principal Dr Mourya given farewell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Vishnukant Mourya, the principal of Government College Pharmacy was given a farewell in a programme held recently on his retirement. Joint director of Technical Education (Marathwada region) Umesh Nagdeve presided while Principal Dr Anjalai Bhalchandra and Dr Jinturkar were the chief guests.

Teaching faculties like A R Kharat, P B Shyamkumar, P R Mahaparle and others spoke on Dr Mourya. New principal Dr S B Bothra also spoke. Dr U A Deokare conducted the proceedings of the programme while A B Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks.