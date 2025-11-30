Principal Dr Tejankar given farewell

Chhatraati Sambhajinagar: Dr Ashok Tejankar, the Principal of Deogiri College, was given farewell in a programme held at the college on Saturday on his retirement.

He has been in the field of teaching and research for the last 36 years. He has been a professor at Deogiri College since 1990 and has been working as the principal for the past six years.

He also served as pro-vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University from February 27, 2018, to June 3, 2019.

Dr Tejankar was president of the Geology Board of Studies, a Senator and a member of the Academic and Management Council of Bamu.

General Secretary of MSP Mandal Satish Chavan and its Central Executive Committee member Triambakrao Pathrikar felicitated Dr Tejankar, who was accompanied by his wife.

Its Vice President, Salim Shaikh, Vivek Bhosale, Dr Prakash Bhandvaldar, Dr Aditya Yelikar and others were present.

Expressing his feelings, Principal Dr Tejankar said that he was lucky as a Principal of the college, he could secure a grade-A (double plus) from NAAC, and autonomous status from the university.