Prisoner hangs himself in Harsul Jail

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

A prisoner committed suicide by hanging himself in Harsul prison. The incident come to light on Monday. A case of accidental death has been registered with Harsul police station.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Ramesh Jadhav (45, Surli, Gevrai, Beed).

According to the complaint lodged by the prison medical officer, Ashok Jadhav committed suicide by hanging himself to a pipe of the bathroom with a handkerchief.

The prison officers when received the information rushed to the spot. The medical officer declared him dead after the examination. The reason of suicide was not known. A case of accidental death has been registered while PSI S K Chavan is further investigating the case.