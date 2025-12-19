Prisoner identifies body, local crime branch solves murder in four days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four days ago, a body with hands and feet tied was found in a sack in the Godavari riverbed at Pategaon, Paithan taluka. The local crime branch investigation confirmed the body as Krishna Pandharinath Dhanwade (38).

Krishna, who was mute and dumb, was addicted to alcohol and often assaulted his parents, sister, and a niece visiting for childbirth. A dispute over this led his nephew and brother-in-law, Sagar Rameshwar Kesapure (20, Deolgaon Raja), along with friend Rishikesh Gaikwad (22, resident of Dudhad) and a minor, to kill him. The accused have been arrested. The body, found on December 15, was tied in a sack and thrown into the river. Under Police Superintendent Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod’s orders, Inspector Vijaysing Rajput and his team began the investigation, checking the area and missing person records. Two days later, they confirmed the body belonged to Krishna Dhanwade. Krishna’s family had not reported him missing due to his frequent absences and lack of a mobile phone.

Quick action leads to arrests

Assistant Inspector Pawan Ingle and Sub-Inspector Mahesh Ghughe’s team traced the body by showing its photograph to prisoners in the local jail. One prisoner identified the body as Krishna, helping the police crack the case within hours.

Nephew suspected in assault motive

Krishna’s violent behavior, including assaults on his mute sister and pregnant niece, had caused ongoing disputes with Sagar. On December 15, Sagar killed Krishna while he slept, and with Rishikesh and another accomplice, tied the body in a sack and dumped it from the Pategaon bridge into the Godavari. Sagar and Rishikesh were arrested. The operation was led by Inspector Vijaysing Rajput, Assistant Inspector Pawan Ingle, Sub-Inspector Mahesh Ghughe, and Officer Vishnu Gaikwad.