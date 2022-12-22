Prisoner’s sample sent to NIV for genome sequencing

Aurangabad

A prisoner arrived from Beed in Harsul prison was reported corona positive. He was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and his sample was sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune for genome sequencing, said GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathod.

A corona patient has been admitted to GMCH almost after two months now. The corona crisis has become severe in China and a new variant BF 7 (BA 5.2.1.7) has found. Hence, the local health machinery is on high alert and is taking precautionary measures. Presently, 40 beds have been made available for the treatment of the corona patients and 10 ventilators have been provided. The facility of genome sequencing is available in GMCH, but it need 48 samples for it and hence the sample has been sent to Pune, Dr Rathod said.