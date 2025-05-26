Probe Panel formed for irregularities in PET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to form a probe committee into the irregularities in the merit list of Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2024.

It may be noted that the university conducted the PET in October 2024. With the declaration of the result, the aspiring researchers were allowed to give a presentation of their research project before the Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) of the respective subject in February-March, 2025.

On the basis of marks obtained in PET and RRC presentation, the university prepared a subject-wise merit list for the Ph D admissions. The students are being admission to Ph D on the basis of the merit list.

The administration received complaints about irregularities in the merit list of some subjects. Some Management Council members in a meeting organised in the Bamu campus today submitted evidence about injustice being done with the students in the merit list. Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari chaired the meeting.

Following this, the Bamu administration made a decision of a four-member committee led by MC member and former Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath. The members of the committee included Dr Ankush Kadam and Dr Aparna Patil.

It will have to submit the enquiry report in the next ten days. The administration may call experts from the outside for the selection of the candidates.