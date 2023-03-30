Procession of Lord Ram passes off peacefully

30 years tradition: Heavy police bandobast in the procession

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Rath Yatra (procession) of Lord Shri Ram began from the Kiradpura temple on Thursday evening amidst tight security measures. Despite the tense atmosphere, devotees enthusiastically participated in the procession, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' as the chariot carrying images of Sri Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman made its way through the city.

This annual tradition has been taking place for the past 30 years on Ram Navmi, and this year's event was no exception. The Rath Yatra started an hour earlier than usual, at 5 pm, and was accompanied by women devotees singing bhajans and dancing to the beat of tala-mridanga amidst heavy police bandobast.

As the chariot made its way through the Cidco N-6 area, devotees gathered to catch a glimpse of the gods and offer their prayers. Rangolis were drawn on the route of the Rath Yatra, and Aarti was performed by the women devotees.

Refreshments and prasad were also provided to the devotees on the Rath Yatra, and firecrackers were burst when the procession reached Avishkar Colony Chowk.

The Rath Yatra returned to Azad Chowk via Bajrang Chowk. After the procession was over, the idol of Lord Ram was taken to the temple, and the police remained vigilant throughout the event to ensure the safety of all participants. The trustees of the temple, including Dayaram Basaiyye and Uttam Mansute, worked tirelessly to make the Rath Yatra a success.

A large police presence for the first time

Rath Yatra is taken out from Kiradpura Temple on Ram Navmi for the last 30 years. However, every year there is a police van with 10 to 15 policemen accompanying the procession. This year, for the first time, a large police presence was provided in the Yatra. The procession left at 5 pm and reached the temple at 7 pm, said Mansingh Pawar, president, Shri Ram Mandir, Kiradpura.