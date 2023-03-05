Protests, counter-protests escalate tensions among political parties

-MLA Pradeep Jaiswal warned the opposition to respond accordingly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city has become a hotbed of political unrest as the government has renamed it as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The move has sparked protests and counter-protests, with tensions between political parties and social organizations escalating rapidly.

On Saturday, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a counter-movement in support of the name change, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by MP Imtiyaz Jaleel initiated an indefinite chain agitation in front of the collector office from Saturday opposing the decision.

On Sunday, the district chief of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Sena and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, along with Shiv Sena (Shinde group) MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, warned AIMIM of disrupting law and order in the city and accused them of being responsible for the unrest.

The decision to change the city's name was welcomed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), UBT Sena, Shiv Sena, and various social organizations, including the Maratha Kranti Morcha. However, both factions of the Shiv Sena were reportedly angry as some youths displayed posters of Aurangzeb during the agitation.

Name change has made people sick

The name change has made some people sick to their stomachs, referring to MP Jaleel's hunger strike opposing the decision. We have made a demand for the Central government to dig up the grave of Aurangzeb in Khultabad who brutally murdered Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Sighting of Aurangzeb's poster at the hunger strike site could disrupt law and order in the city.

-MLA Pradeep Jaiswal

Will give a befitting reply

If MIM will not tolerate the name Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, we will have to decide to change the name of Khultabad where Aurangzeb's tomb is located. The MIM-sponsored anti-name change movement has exposed its true colours. We will give a befitting reply to MIM in the language that it understands.

- MLC Ambadas Danve.