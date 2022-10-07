Provisional list for BE, B.Tech admission

Aurangabad: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell registration period for BE and B Tech four-year and Masters of Engineering and Technology integrated five-year courses has ended. The provisional general merit list was announced on Thursday. The provisional general merit list was announced on Thursday. In all, 1.29 lakh students from all over India and 1.23 lakh students of the State are included in this list. Time has been given for filing objections on the list from October 8 to 10 till 5 pm. After that, it has been informed by officials of the CET cell that the final merit list and seat allotment will be announced on October 12.