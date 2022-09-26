Provisional list of 47.7 K voters displayed in Bamu

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has displayed the provisional voters' list for the ensuing elections of various authorities and bodies.

The election of members of the authorities and bodies of the university is held after every five years. The tenure of the elected members ended on August 31. The university administration completed the registration process of voters for six categories of elections in June and July.

The names of authorities are Principals or directors of recognised colleges, Management Representatives, University Teachers, College Teachers, Department Heads and Senate (Graduates). After the scrutiny of the registration forms, the provisional voters' list was released.

The voters can submit corrections of names if any and objections about the list in the prescribed format on or before September 30. No objection or correction will be accepted without the required documents and evidence. The university will hear objections for 15 days. The revised list of voters will be released on October 15. The election schedule will be within one month from the date of the final voters' list declaration.

Over 60 K registered as voters

More than 60,000 people registered as voters for all the categories. The list of 47,730 voters was displayed after verification of the hard copy and documents. The category-wise registered voters list as follows; Board of Studies (1537), Management Representatives (201), Principals (103), College Teachers (2513), University Teachers (145), and Senate-Graduates (43,231).