Provisional merit list for MBBS & BDS courses released

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) completed the registration process of all candidates who have qualified National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for all the courses by October 25.

The provisional merit list was released. Those who were allotted the seats will have to confirm their admission at the given college on or before November 4. The last date for submission of the ‘Status Retention’ form is also November 4. The college has the responsibility to verify the documents of each candidate.

For the confirmation of admission, candidates will have to submit all original documents and pay the fees.

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) of the city has 200 seats.

Deputy dean of GMCH Dr Shiraz Baig said that 20 candidates have confirmed the admissions in the college until Sunday in the first CAP round of the State quota seats.