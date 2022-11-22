Provisional merit list of M Pharm to be released next week

Aurangabad: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will release the provisional merit list of the M Pharmacy course next week.

It may be noted the online registration for the master's degree course in pharmacy began on October 13 while its last date was October 22. The last date was extended up to November 30 because of a delay in the colleges' affiliation process. So, those who have not applied yet can do so by the current month's end.

The provisional merit list will be released on December 2 while aspirants will be allowed to submit grievances and submit the required documents at Facilitation Centres between December 3 and 5.

The final merit list will be displayed on December 7 after clearing the grievances. The further schedule regarding option form filling and CAP allotment will be declared shortly.

Box

Imp instruction for aspirants

--The candidates are required to produce the documents in original for verification and confirmation of the application Form at FC.

--The candidates belonging to the reserved category will have to produce a ‘Caste/Tribe Validity Certificate

--The economically weaker section (EWS) candidates were asked to submit an EWS eligibility certificate as per the prescribed format).

Box

Eligibility for admission

There are two types of eligibility. The first is non-sponsored while another is sponsored

The basic eligibility for admission is as follows;

--A candidate who has passed B Pharmacy from any recognised institute with minimum 55 per cent marks (50 per cent marks for reserved category candidates) for general group aspirants and obtained a non-zero positive score in the Graduates Pharmacy Aptitude Test is eligible to apply for the non-sponsored seats

---Those candidates who minimum of two years of full-time work experience in a registered firm educational or research institute can apply for the sponsored seats.