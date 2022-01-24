Provisional merit list of PG Ayush courses to be out on Jan 26

Aurangabad, Jan 24:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will announce the provisional merit list of postgraduate courses- (MD, MS) in Ayurved, Homoeopathy and Unani on January 26.

The online registration process has already begun while its last date is January 25. The candidates who have qualified All India Ayush postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) should upload their

scanned original documents for admission in Government, and unaided and Minority institutions up to January 26 (until 6 pm). The registration fee is Rs 3000. The provisional merit list will be displayed on coming Wednesday after 6 pm.

The schedule for seat matrix, online preference filling and Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-rounds will be declared in due course. The candidates should carefully go through the information brochure before filling the online

application form.

The physical document verification of selected candidates will be done to decide eligibility or non-eligibility at the time of joining to respective college in the selection rounds.