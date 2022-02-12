Provisional selection list for health sci courses released

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

The provisional selection list for the first round of Centralised Admission Process (CAP) of health science courses was released on Saturday. Those whose names were figured in the selection list should confirm their admissions to courses like BAMS, BHMS, BUMS’ by reporting to the respective college up to February 16.

The last date to fill the status retention form at College is also February 16. The candidate should submit all the original documents and pay requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time, failing which, the selection stands cancelled.

The institutes will have to verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2021 brochure. This seat allotment is conducted on the seats that were approved and permitted by the respective Central Council and affiliated to health university.