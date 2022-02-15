PSI caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 10,000

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

In an act of shame, a police sub-inspector (PSI) was caught red-handed, on the campus of his own police station, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant, at Daulatabad, on Tuesday morning. The anti-corruption bureau

(ACB) team laid a trap and held the PSI Ravikiran Agatrao Kadam (39). This is the third action taken by ACB on the campus of Daulatabad police station, this year.

According to ACB sources, " The complainant's father has died in a road accident that had taken place few days ago in the jurisdiction of Daulatabad police station. The applicant decided to submit the file for compensation in the Maharashtra Accident Claims, Tribunal (MACT). Hence, to collect the required documents like panchanama report of the accident, post mortem report and FIR's copy, he contacted Kadam, who is investigating the case. The PSI demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000, but the complainant showed inability in giving a bribe due to his poor financial condition. Kadam made it clear to him that he would not get the required papers unless he greases his palm.

The helpless complainant then contacted the ACB office on February 14. The officers verified the allegation and after confirmation, the ACB team laid a trap on the police station campus since early morning on Tuesday (Feb 15). The complainant on seeing Kadam handed over the money to him. As soon as the PSI accepted the bribe money at the police station, the ACB team, who were hiding on the campus, held him red-handed. Meanwhile, the process to register a complaint against the PSI was underway in the Daulatabad police station.

Under the guidance of ACB superiors, the action was taken by the team comprising police inspector Shubhangi Suryawanshi, Vilas Chavan, Milind Ippar, Sunil Bankar and Chandrakant Bagul.