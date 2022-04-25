PSI operating loudspeaker facing mosque during Namaz booked

Aurangabad, April 25:

When the politics of the state is heated over the use of loudspeakers, Satara police have booked a PSI of the Railway Protection Force for operating loudspeaker facing a mosque at the time of performing Namaz in the Silk Mill Colony area.

Police said, the accused Kishor Gandappa Mulkunaik is a PSI in Railway Police and presently posted at Parali Vaijanath. He lives at Amrut Plaza building in the Satara area. On Sunday evening, Mulkunaik operated songs on a loudspeaker facing a mosque at the backside of his house at the time of performing Namaz. An allegation was made that the act was to provoke and hamper the communal harmony between the two religious groups.

PSI Mulkunaik has breached the orders issued by the commissioner of police regarding operating loudspeakers.

A case has been registered under sections 505 (1B) and 505 (1C) of IPC and 135 of Maharashtra Police Act, based on the complaint lodged by constable Karbhari Nalavade. PSI Sunil Karale is further investigating the case.