Public meeting of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde Today
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 10, 2026 19:10 IST2026-01-10T19:10:02+5:302026-01-10T19:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state’s deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde will visit the city on Sunday , January 11 to ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
The state’s deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde will visit the city on Sunday , January 11 to campaign for Shinde Sena candidates. A public meeting has been organised at the TV centre ground at 4 pm. As the municipal corporation election campaign has entered its final phase, the public meeting at the TV centre ground has been arranged as part of the campaign for Shinde Sena candidates.Open in app