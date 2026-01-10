Public meeting of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde Today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde will visit the city on Sunday , January 11 to campaign for Shinde Sena candidates. A public meeting has been organised at the TV centre ground at 4 pm. As the municipal corporation election campaign has entered its final phase, the public meeting at the TV centre ground has been arranged as part of the campaign for Shinde Sena candidates.