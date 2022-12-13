PWD, AMC rub shoulders to impress G20 delegates

Development and beautification of important roads, squares, and flyovers are on the cards.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

In the wake of the visit of the international delegation to the city as a part of the G20 Summit, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) held a joint inspection of the important roads, squares, places in the city, today.

The AMC municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari along with PWD chief engineer D D Ukirde and superintending engineer V T Bade inspected the road extending from the Delhi Gate to Harsul T-Point, Jalgaon Road, Cidco Bus Stand to Chikalthana Airport, Seven Hills, Kranti Chowk, Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk etc. The superiors had detailed discussions on myriad issues like the undertaking of patchworks, maintaining and beautifying the dividers, erection of flex boards and banners to welcome the delegation, development of green belts, beautification of footpaths, squares and circles, illuminating and beautifying flyovers, beautification of streetlights etc.

The AMC officials including the city engineer S D Panzade, deputy director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh, deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav, executive engineer B D Phad and garden superintendent Vijay Patil along with PWD’s executive engineer Ashok Yerekar and sectional engineer Anil Holkar, architect Ravindra Kumar Birare and others were also present on the occasion.