PWD engineer manhandled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A social activist abused and manhandled a PWD engineer at Snehnagar on May 18. A case against the accused Jaikishan Kamble has been registered with Vedantnagar police station.

According to the sources, Sanjaykumar Linguram Bhosale (51) is an engineer with PWD and also a leader of the engineers’ association. Accused Kamble frequently stage agitation at the PWD chief engineer’s office and abuse the officers and employees. The engineers’ association had submitted a complaint against Kamble, a few days back. When Kamble knew about it, he went to the office on May 18, where Bhosale was working. He abused Bhosale and manhandled him. API Manisha Hiwarale is further investigating the case.