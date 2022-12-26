QCFI national convention begins today

Lokmat News Network

The 36th national convention of Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) in association with MGM University will be held at the MGM University campus between December 27 and 30. Around 2,200 industries from the country will present their case studies during the convention. Around 11,000 delegates will attend, informed the organisers in a press conference on Monday.

The convention will be inaugurated at MGM’s Rukhmini Hall on Tuesday at 3 pm. The guests will be MGM University registrar Ankushrao Kadam, Badve Group director Supriya Badve and executive director of Sanjeev Auto Maithili Tambolkar.

QCFI president Avinash Mishra said the Forum assists the organisations in training, implementation, and institutionalization of emerging quality concepts integrated with total quality management like S.S Kaizen, Lean Quality Circle, QIT, Poka-Yoke, Six Sigma, SMED, and others.

Convenor D K Shrivastav said, the quality concept teams from various chapters are selected to showcase their presentations at the national convention. It is being organised in Aurangabad for the first time. The hotels in the city and the nearby cities have already been booked by the delegates. The presentations will be held at 65 places in MGM Campus.

The valedictory function will be held at Rukhmini Hall on December 29 at 4.30 pm. Executive director of Endress and Houser Shriram Narayanan, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, director of Dhananjay Auto T N Kundakure, director of Metaforge Company Kaustubh Mehta, and others will be present.

MGM University dean Dr Vilas Sapkal, former president Satish Kalokhe, former professor of IIT Kanpur Dr A K Mittal, Aurangabad Chapter president Nitin Kingaonkar, project head Dr Narendra Joshi and others were present during the press meet.